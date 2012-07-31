Borrowers Find out How to Make PPI Claims at PPIClaimsManagement.org

Stephenson Way, Crawley -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- Many people across the UK are talking about PPI claims and some of the amazing payouts that certain individuals are receiving. Banks have had record fines because of the mis-selling of payment protection insurance to borrowers, in some cases the borrower was not aware they had been sold a policy.



The Financial Services Authority has stopped the banks’ unethical PPI selling practices, and it is now allowing borrowers to request compensation for mis-sold PPI. In order to be compensated, however, borrowers must first file PPI claims.



Filing a PPI claim probably seems complicated to most borrowers. That is why so many of them are heading to a website called PPIClaimsManagement.org in order to find information on how to get professional advice about PPI claims.



At PPIClaimsManagement.org, professionals specialising in PPI claims make the claim on behalf of the client, reclaiming what rightfully belongs to their clients on a no win no fee basis.



A spokesperson for PPIClaimsManagement.org commented:



“Some customers are reticent to claim from their lenders but they must understand this claim will only be processed if the insurance was mis-sold. A number of institutions have already admitted they routinely misled borrowers about the need for these policies and their effectiveness. It is one of the biggest mis-selling scandals of the last ten years with over £1.9bn being paid out to consumers last year alone. If consumers are unsure if they were mis-sold it’s important they contact a professional like PPIClaimsManagement.org to identify if they have a claim.”



PPIClaimsManagement.org is regulated by the Ministry of Justice to provide claims management services. Consumers can begin a claim by completing the quick claim form on the website. If the client has been mis-sold and compensation is due PPIClaimsManagement.org handles all communication with the lender without any upfront cost.



The professionals who handle the claims specialize in PPI claims and can process several claims for one client if necessary with one central point of contact.



