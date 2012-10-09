Borrowing My Mother's Saints: New Chick-Lit Novel Offers Inspiration to Women Everywhere

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- While the chick-lit genre throws up a myriad of engaging stories, California-based writer Olga Soaje decided it needed a boost of inspiration. Wrapping this inspiration up with humor and romance, Soaje is delighted to announce the launch of her new novel.



‘Borrowing My Mother’s Saints’ takes readers on a thrilling journey into the life of protagonist, Julianna Di Santis as she stumbles from the life she always thought she wanted to the life that would prove right to her heart. Juliana’s life will not follow the straight and narrow as her life unravels and she is finds help where least expected.



Synopsis:



What can you possibly do when your dazzling life starts unraveling before your eyes? For Julianna Di Santis, a thirty-three-year-old ad executive whose dream life in New York City is crumbling before her very eyes, it might just mean calling in a few good souls to save her. Borrowing My Mother’s Saints is the heartwarming, humor-filled book by Olga G. Soaje that charts one young woman as her life suddenly hits the skids, and only a much higher order can help to set it right. With a plum job at Nelson and Nelson ad agency, a Manhattan apartment, and a boyfriend named Michael who looks good enough on paper, Julianna is at the peak of her game.



That’s when everything starts going south fast. Nancy, her nemesis at work with a fake smile (and other body parts!), has somehow stolen her account. Her boss, Peter, deems her burned out and sends her out the door with her cardboard box. And that’s just the beginning of the rapid-fire onslaught of serious woes. After Michael dumps her squarely, her mom is diagnosed with breast cancer. Julianna is officially at her wit’s end. However, just as she’s in the deepest despair, enter a cast of characters that Julianna hasn’t seen since her childhood days at home and in her Catholic grade school. Tucked away in her mother’s recipe box is a bounty of saints’ cards, and soon, those the saints come marching in to represent a source of strength her mother had found in them and a way to develop other career paths she had not considered on her road to happiness. With the help of a deceased nun, Sister Gertrude, who visits Julianna in her dreams and in her conscience, she is able to dust off the long-forgotten cards, and a few misplaced values along with them.



A warm hug of a book, Borrowing My Mother’s Saints is chock-full of insights, hope, humor, and a dash of modern romance. Inspiring and of-the-moment, this charming, lighthearted look at contemporary life will move you to muster the courage to follow your heart on a path that might just lead you to everyday miracles.



As the author explains, her main aim was to give the chick-lit genre a refreshing and compelling kick.



“The genre really needed something new; a fresh twist on its usual facets. Therefore, I wanted to write something that would interweave the story with light and funny tidbits – all while providing inspiration to those reading it,” Soaje explains.



Readers certainly agree that the book is a smash hit. In fact, since its release, ‘Borrowing My Mother’s Saints’ has garnered a consistent string of five star reviews.



“I read this book in only 2 days (with a 5 year old at home, believe me, it is not an everyday accomplishment), I just couldn't stop reading!! It is funny, light, entertaining, with great message,” says Karina Flores, reviewing the book for Amazon.



Another reader, Ana, was equally as impressed; “It is just charming, every page, it is a joy to read and reflect, I just can’t put it down hope to read more of this author.”



About Olga Soaje

A former manufacturing plant manager, with a degree in Business and Finance; discovered one of the greatest unexpected joys: writing. She is known as a spiritual seeker and strives to permeate all of her written works with dashes of spiritual insight. She currently lives between San Diego and Mexico with her husband and two sons.