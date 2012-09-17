Boryung Medience Corporation: Consumer Packaged Goods Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Synopsis

Boryung Medience Corporation: Consumer Packaged Goods Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, business description, competitive benchmarking, SWOT analysis, Key Employees, key facts, information on products and services, details of plus information on key news events affecting the company.



Summary

Canadean's "Boryung Medience Corporation: Consumer Packaged Goods Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Boryung Medience Corporation"



Canadean's "Boryung Medience Corporation: Consumer Packaged Goods Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Canadean strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Boryung Medience Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, prospects, key employees.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Boryung Medience Corporation"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors’ businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Boryung Medience Corporation (Boryung Medience) is one of the leading providers of baby care products in Korea. The company is specialized in developing mother and baby care products ranging from nursing products, baby skin care, hygiene living goods, baby and children wear to special baby products. These products are marketed under various brands such as NUK, Dr.ato, Pureganic, 24-7, Heartien, BandB, I-MOM, Kewpie, Skiphop, JJ Cole, and Salva among others. In addition, the company principally operates its import and export activities through its partners across China, Taiwan, Japan, Germany, the US and France. Boryung Medience is headquartered in Seoul, Korea.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/89062/boryung-medience-corporation-consumer-packaged-goods-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html