Bosch Power Tools Roadshow in Buriram, Thailand

Buriram, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Professionals of all building trades can try out exclusive products as well as get advice from Bosch’s certified tool experts at the Bosch Tools Roadshow.



Mr. Chaiyaporn Ratanachetkul, Robert Bosch Thailand’s general manager for Power Tools



An exciting event for Buriram House Builders will be held inside Ruangsangthai Hardware Store Monday August 26 through Saturday August 31 in Buriram, Thailand. Ruangsangthai now boasts an impressive Bosch Tools Center within the store, showcasing a wide gamut of Bosch Power Tools and accessories for all the major trades.



The addition sets Ruangsangthai apart as one of only seven Bosch Systems Specialist (BSS) dealers in Thailand. Ruangsangthai sends the Buriram repair staff to the Bangkok training center of Bosch Power Tools to be qualified repair technicians to service Bosch Power Tools and Lawn Mowers. When visiting the Buriram Bosch Tools Roadshow, customers can expect to find the largest selection of Bosch products in stock in Buriram Province, making it easy for house building contractors or D.I.Y. tool enthusiasts to purchase the right tools for the job. If a customer comes in unfamiliar with Bosch professional tools, their features or specific function, the Ruangsangthai expertly trained sales staff working with the Bosch Thailand Technical advisors are on-site to help. Adding to the experience, visitors are encouraged to interact with and demo dozens of Bosch Tools to compare with other power tools including AEG, DeWALT, Hitachi, Makita, Maktec, Milwaukee, Panasonic, Ryobi and Stanley Tools including Rotary Hammers, Demolition Hammers, Chop Saws, Wood Working Tools, Routers, Grinders, Impact Drills, Circular Saws, Planer, Compound Saws, Finishing Sander, Lawn Mowers, and Power Washers before purchasing.



Ruangsangthai will extend the normal Bosch Thailand Power Tools warranty period for six additional months during the Bosch Roadshow. Significant DISOUNTS on selected Bosch Power Tools have been authorized by Mr. Ratanachetkul, Robert Bosch Thailand’s general manager for Power Tools, at Ruangsangthai during this special six day Bosch Tool Expo.



Family owned for thirty five years in Buriram Province, Ruangsangthai’s incorporation of the new Bosch Center further demonstrates their focused commitment to offering the best value power tools, construction materials, water pumps, and water tanks to its customers. By becoming an official Bosch Systems Specialist dealer, Ruangsangthai is now able to offer even greater perks and price discounts to its buyers.



About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch (1861-1942) as “Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering.”



Robert Bosch Tool Corporation in North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American power tool, accessory and lawn and garden divisions into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century’s worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence with 18,000 employees worldwide.



The History of Bosch in Thailand dates back to 1923 when the first Bosch product was introduced to the Thailand market.



Contact information:

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Address: 1800 W Central Rd,

City: Mt Prospect

State: Illinois

Postal Code: 60056

Phone: (224) 232-2000



Media Contact:

Mr. Phichai Ruangsangthai

Ruangsangthai Hardware Ltd.

Email: pressoffice@buriram-bosch-power-tools.info

Address: 114 Moo 14 Buriram-Phuttaisong Highway 2074

City: Buriram

Province: Buriram

Postal Code 31000

Telephone Number (66) 44-666-484

Web Site: www.Buriram-Bosch-Power-Tools.Info