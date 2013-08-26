Bosch Power Tools Tradesman Fair in Buriram, Thailand

Buriram, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Buriram Bosch Tool Center Ruangsangthai Ltd., the largest volume Power Tools dealer in Buriram Province is presenting the “Bosch Power Tools Tradesman Fair” Mon Aug 26 thru Sat Aug 31. The special sales event includes product demonstrations and exclusive offers to customers including a 6 months FREE extension on the Bosch Tools Warranty.



Bosch now presents to you one of the most exciting events for all Bosch Power Tools fans who wish to meet Bosch’s certified tool experts and have exclusive access to some of the many unique power tools from Bosch.



With six days of pure in-depth knowledge of Bosch’s unique power tools, professionals from all Isaan Provinces can attend this exclusive event on August 26, 2013 through August 31, 2013. Customers will be able to try out exclusive power tools at this event and will receive special tips on how to handle certain power tools from the biggest power tools dealer in Buriram Thailand. Bosch’s exclusive sales event includes all kinds of product demonstrations and offers which cannot be ignored by any building and construction professional who has an attachment to unique power tools used in the construction and house building industry. With the availability of a range of power tools, customers will be able to compare different manufacturers including AEG, DeWALT, Hitachi, Makita, Maktec, Milwaukee, Panasonic, Ryobi and Stanley Tools including Rotary Hammers, Demolition Hammers, Chop Saws, Wood Working Tools, Routers, Grinders, Impact Drills, Circular Saws, Planer, Compound Saws, Finishing Sander, Lawn Mowers, and Power Washers before purchasing.



This event will be one memorable event for everyone who will be attending it. Moreover, if any customer wishes to purchase any power tool at Ruangsangthai, he or she will be able to do that at special Tradesman Fair reduced prices due to the exclusiveness of this event. Hence it is best the opportunity to be “hands on” with Bosch’s power tools in Buriram, Thailand.



About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch (1861-1942) as “Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering.”



Robert Bosch Tool Corporation in North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American power tool, accessory and lawn and garden divisions into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century’s worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence with 18,000 employees worldwide.



The History of Bosch in Thailand dates back to 1923 when the first Bosch product was introduced to the Thailand market.



Contact information:

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Address: 1800 W Central Rd,

City: Mt Prospect

State: Illinois

Postal Code: 60056

Phone: (224) 232-2000



Media Contact:

Mr. Phichai Ruangsangthai

Ruangsangthai Hardware Ltd.

Email: pressoffice@buriram-bosch-power-tools.info

Address: 114 Moo 14 Buriram-Phuttaisong Highway 2074

City: Buriram

Province: Buriram

Postal Code 31000

Telephone Number (66) 44-666-484

Web Site: http://www.buriram-bosch-power-tools.info/



Video link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9o4hem2aqK4



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