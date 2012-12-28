Bose QuietComfort 15 Headphones Best Price & Holiday Sale Revealed via Find My Price Comparison Platform

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Find My Price, a new e-commerce service provider, has awarded Bose QuietComfort 15 as the cheapest headphones on Amazon. The classification was composed after carefully studying the offers of all online retailers.



www.FindMyPrice.net is a price comparison service who keeps online users up to date with the hottest deals and offers they may find on specialized e-commerce websites.



Based on the recent research performed by the company, Bose QuietComfort 15 headphones represent the cheapest products in this category as it is sold for only $299. The price is justified by the numerous benefits and high quality sound that Bose QuietComfort 15 guarantees.



Find My Price is responsible for informing visitors about the best Internet offers, moreover the company publishes numerous reviews each day presenting the pros and cons, as well as describing the best features of technological products. According to customers opinion, their recommendations in terms of best deals and products are, thus, twice more valuable considering the thorough tests they perform on devices.



The best price for Bose QuietComfort 15 headphones ($299) was listed as the best among other headphones commercialized on Amazon due to the advantages offered by the earpieces. The QuietComfort 15 model is very small and compact, so travelers could easily carry them around.



Sound quality has been significantly improved due to the noise-cancelling option, which blocks unwanted sounds both from the inside and the outside of the earpiece. These specs, as well as the extended battery life, have determined analysts at Find My Price to place the product on top of their classification.



“Since Christmas Holidays have determined many online retailers to offer discounts, we thought buyers could use an extra hand in determining the hottest deals” revealed Emma Alexander, the spokesperson of Find My Price.



Similar reports are often published on the website, especially around the end of the year. In addition, there are many other pieces of information that tech lovers might find useful, such as, product and price comparisons, tutorials and specs descriptions.