Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Bosnia and Herzegovina Infrastructure Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

There are limited opportunities in Bosnia and Herzegovina's infrastructure sector as economic

and political uncertainty taints the outlook. The structural reforms necessary for EU accession have failed

to materialise as ethnic groups bicker over legal issues. The construction industry value is forecast to stand

at US$0.8bn in 2013, rising only slightly by the end of our forecast period in 2022, to US$1.2bn. Average

year-on-year growth between 2013 and 2022 is anticipated to stand at just 2.4%

Key factors contributing to growth:

? Elektroprivreda has secured a US$46.4mn loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and

Development, reports Energy Business Review. It will use the loan to finance the development of two

hydroelectric power projects in Bosnia & Herzegovina. US$34mn is to be spent on constructing the 20-

megwatt (MW) Vranduk facility, while the remaining US$12.4mn will be used to expand the existing

9.4MW Una Kostela plant. Production capacity of the facility will be increased to 14.6MW.



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