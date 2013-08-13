Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Bosnia and Herzegovina Telecommunications Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

The Bosnian telecoms market is undergoing a period of transition as the regulator increases

competition in the mobile market via mobile number portability, MVNO access and ending historical

concessions. Meanwhile, consolidation of smaller players in the wireline market is presenting stronger

competition to the three regional incumbents. Wireless data services are becoming more established, with

operators extending investment outside their historical concession areas. There is also the prospect of the

privatisation of some of the state holdings in the sector, with reported interest from major telecoms groups

in the region. These developments are ushering in a brighter era for the market, which in 2013 still remains

a laggard in the region in terms of service penetration for mobile and broadband, with relatively high

prices and little progress on VAS.

Key Data

? We upgraded our forecast for broadband subscription growth in Bosnia this quarter, based on revised

historical data for both fixed and dedicated mobile broadband subscriptions. We now estimate a total of

601,300 broadband subscriptions at the end of 2012, up 14.7% y-o-y.

? Mobile subscriptions increased by 5.4% in 2012 to 3.352mn; however, on the basis of operator results

from Telekom Srpske for Q113 that showed a net loss of 77,000, we consider an uncertainty about the

growth trajectory for 2013.

? Data from the regulator, CRA, showed Bosnia's fixed-line market to have declined faster in 2012

compared to 2011, with the rate of decline accelerating to 9.8% from 4.5% in 2011.



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Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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