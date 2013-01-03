Bosnia-Herzegovina Infrastructure Report Q4 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

New Construction market report from Business Monitor International: "Bosnia-Herzegovina Infrastructure Report Q4 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- BMI View: The construction and infrastructure sector in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) rests on shaky ground as the Eurozone crisis continues to deplete enthusiasm from investors. The coalition government adds further risk with unstable alliances and the risk of a much more pronounced downturn in economic activity. Construction industry value is forecast to stand at US$0.7bn in 2012, with average year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 2.2% expecting to see the industry value rise marginally by 2016, to US$0.8bn.
Key factors contributing to growth include:
- The proposed expansion of a terminal at Sarajevo Airport was postponed owing to a lack of demand from passengers. The airport only handled 600,000 passengers during 2011 while the current terminal building has an annual capacity of 1mn passengers. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provided the Bosnia-Herzegovinian government with a EUR25mn (US$30.76mn) loan for the project in 2010.
- Bosnia's Muslim-Croat Federation entered into a construction contract with Turkish construction company Cengiz Insaat. The contract, valued at EUR115mn (US$146mn), is for a section of a future north-south highway. The Suhodol-Tarcin section involves constructing a 3.5km of tunnels and an interchange. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is financing the project, with construction due to take 28 months.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Tensions between ethnic groups in Bosnia will continue to weigh on the country's EU accession prospects, development potential and risk profile through the next decade. Indeed, the risks to the status quo are primarily weighted to the downside, in our view, with a number of issues having the potential to result in a further deterioration in the political situation. That said, we expect the international community to remain firmly committed to Bosnia, which should prevent a relapse into large-scale armed conflict.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- China Infrastructure Report Q4 2012
- Indonesia Infrastructure Report Q4 2012
- Singapore Infrastructure Report Q4 2012
- South Korea Infrastructure Report Q4 2012
- Vietnam Infrastructure Report Q4 2012
- Saudi Arabia Infrastructure Report Q4 2012
- Kuwait Infrastructure Report Q4 2012
- Turkey Infrastructure Report Q4 2012
- Brazil Infrastructure Report Q4 2012
- Cote d'Ivoire Infrastructure Report Q4 2012