Bosnia-Herzegovina Soft Drinks Review 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- A competitively priced comprehensive overview of the key categories in the soft drinks market in Bosnia-Herzegovina.



Summary

Why was the report written?

Bosnia-Herzegovina Soft Drinks Review 2012 reports provide a comprehensive overview of soft drinks markets. Compiled from extensive global soft drinks database, the reports offer a cost effective way of quickly gaining an understanding of the industries dynamics and structure.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Current economic environment remains gloomy in western markets and Eurozone countries are having a particularly turbulent ride.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Soft drinks growth in developing market continues to be boosted by an expanding consumer base and rising disposable income levels. In developed markets there is a trend towards natural and local products.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The 2012 Soft Drinks Review reports comprise of data tables, charts and supporting text. The reports are compiled from extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers ‘on the ground’. Soft Drinks Reviews provide an invaluable guide to latest trends.



Scope

Data includes consumption volumes (million litres & litres per capita) for key soft drinks categories from 2006 to 2011 plus forecasts to 2015.

Percentage markets shares are provided for key soft drinks categories including segmentation data, packaging data and distribution (2010 and 2011 actuals, plus 2012 forecasts.

Leading companies’ market shares for 2010 and 2011 are provided by soft drinks category.

A market valuation is provided for each soft drinks category and, where applicable, new products in 2011 are identified.

Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.



Reasons To Buy

Global economic turbulence affects soft drinks market as consumer purchasing power remains low in many markets.

Rising commodity costs are leading some producers to look at ways at lowering costs, e.g. by producing lower juice content drinks.

Consumer environmental concerns affecting beverage choices such as packaged water.

Price promotions and marketing activity were strongly in evidence towards the end of 2012 in Europe and this is expected to continue in to 2013. The climate of heavy promotional activity is expected to raise pressure on Private Label brands and producers.

Key sporting events in 2012 such as the London Olympic Games and UEFA Championships provide an opportunity for soft drinks.



Key Highlights

Innovation keeps energy growth lively, with the flavours and packs emerging.

Juice, nectars and still drinks affected by formulation changes as producers look to reduce costs by lowering juice content.

Low-priced packaged water fuels growth in emerging markets.

Key sports events an opportunity for soft drinks, in particular soft drinks.

Local-source products becoming more prominent as consumers favour ‘home-grown’ products.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/95378/bosnia-herzegovina-soft-drinks-review-2012.html