Boss Mudjacking Offers Specialized Concrete Leveling Equipment in Kansas City

Kansas City, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Boss Mudjacking brings the "monster" truck of the concrete leveling industry in every aspect. We do every job with the utmost care and dedication.



So we'll always have enough materials on hand to get the job done thoroughly.



We have many machines to get any job accomplished: backhoes, bobcats, pumps, rollers you name it we have it. No other concrete repair company provides the leveling technology we offer we also try our best not to damage your lawn in the process with our machines.



All mudjacking contractors know how important it is to be pumping the proper thickness of mud slurry. Often the thickness is changed several times when raising a slab correctly. Boss Mudjacking has a portable pump that is built for mudjacking. With our shorter pump hose we can change the thickness of our slurry much faster and efficiently. Others companies are stuck with a lot of material in a long hose that could be the wrong thickness of slurry. Pumping in the wrong thickness can leave deep cavities under the slab or even break the slab and make it worse than it was to begin with.



Boss Mudjacking offers specialized, state of the art concrete leveling equipment that we have personally developed. our servie areas in Kansas are: Johnson County kansas, Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, lenexa, Merriam, edwardsville, Leavenworth, Lawrence, Topeka, Prairie Village Leawood.



And in Missouri our service areas are. Liberty, Independence, Lee's summit, Blue Springs, Kansas City, Gladstone, Parkville, Riverside, grandview, Harrisonville, Belton, Raytown, Grain Valley, Excelsior Springs, Kearney, Platte City.



Boss MudJacking

1317 Union Ave.

Kansas City, Mo 64101

(816) 301-6261

https://www.facebook.com/bossmudjacking

https://twitter.com/BossMudjacking

http://www.bossmudjacking.com/