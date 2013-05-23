Boss33 Auction Offers Free Advertising for Online Sellers and Buyers

Taipei City, Taiwan -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- An auction is about selling an item to the right buyer at an appropriate price. The goal in an auction is to purchase an item based on its worthy cost. In order to free the limitations during live biddings, online auctions are readily available for customers who intend to buy precious items at ease.



An online business site, bid.boss33.com is a new addition to the growing number of free auctions that are available in the web. The website is a large growing database that offers hundreds of items for auctioning. All items are sorted into distinct categories in order to classify the objects based on individual needs of buyers.



Boss33 Auction is a free web store for both sellers and buyers. However, interested individuals must first create an account by registering a valid e-mail address. Afterwards, basic information are required such as the full name, address and payment settings of users. A verified PayPal e-mail address is required as a means of direct payment.



The site offers a wide range of free classifieds for registered users. Basic information, such as product name, country of origin and bidding status are specified alongside the photo of the item. The start time and end time for bidding are also highlighted so that members can easily determine the remaining duration of the product’s availability. Members of the auction site can place a higher bid than the selling amount in order to earn rights in purchasing the product.



The reputation of a seller in Boss33 Auction is stated in the product site. Feedback will be based on the average ratings of users who have previously bought a sold item. The website offers free advertising of featured and recently listed auctions.



