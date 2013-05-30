Boston Area Magician Wins a Top Spot in International Magic Competition

Hudson, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Boston Magician and entertainer Dave Chandler wowed the distinguished audience of magician/judges at the 22nd annual International Battle of Magicians competition held in Canton, Ohio earlier this month. He earned the coveted second place award in the Stage Competition. His award is featured on his website at http://www.TheBostonMagician.com



For more than 3 decades, Chandler has been performing stage, close-up, and walk-around magic for audiences from the US to Europe. He offers Boston area corporate and private clients a completely entertaining experience with his pleasing blend of humor and breath-taking magic.



This award-winning routine was debuted and performed live only twice earlier this year, once to a standing ovation at the famed Denny & Lee Magic Studio in Baltimore, Maryland. Studio owner Dennis Haney, best known simply as ‘Denny’, is a world renowned entertainer, author, magician and mentor to many of the most famous names in magic today. His Las Vegas magic studio and store is the insider hub of for many magicians and performers in the ‘entertainment capital of the world’. “That was so cool,” was Denny’s comment on Chandler’s performance. “This bit is great. I’ve never seen some of the ingredients in this act.”



Other client reviews and testimonies are available at www.TheBostonMagician.com. There you can also discover the many types of events at which this entertainer performs, including: various celebrations, corporate events, cocktail parties, dinner parties, awards programs, trade shows, banquets, client appreciation dinners, hospitality suites, universities, bar/bat mitzvahs, anniversaries, reunions, holiday parties, and more.



For an interesting interview with this award-winning professional performer, visit http://www.TheBostonMagician.com, email: info@DaveChandlerMagic.com or call Dave at 857-244-0345.



About Dave Chandler

Dave Chandler, ‘The Boston Magician‘, is originally from the Washington, D.C. area where he began studying magic at the young age of 14 under the guidance of Al Cohen, world renowned magician and creator. Over the years, Dave has shaped his skills and showmanship by studying the work of some of the World’s most prominent magicians.



