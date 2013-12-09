Boston-Based Just Enjoy! Expands Staff

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Corporate event-planning service Just Enjoy! has announced it has added new employees to their staff due to the increasing consumer demand for their service this holiday season. Expectations of higher consumer spending for the holiday season have compelled these new hires.



Corporate employers are expected to spend more on their holiday parties this year and holiday sales are expected to reach $640 billion in 2013, up from the $580 billion spent in 2012. However, many companies wait for the last-minute to plan their events. Just Enjoy! can help organize a broad range of corporate events from celebrations, team-building, and client meetings to sporting events, casino getaways, and fundraisers.



New hires include Event Services Consultant Ian Danielson and Operations Manager Brian Vicente. Ian Danielson had previously worked for Boston Technologies, Exclusive Concepts, and Netage Solutions. Brian Vicente has prior experience working for East Meets West Catering and Aquitaine Bis.



The company’s founder, Jacob Carlson said, “We are noticing that companies are beginning to spend money again on year-end celebrations. The focus on holiday parties is more centered around building morale and overall goodwill, than it is about putting on a bigger and better party than the year before. Quality food, unique venue, special entertainment or an element of surprise outweighs opulence and extravagance. That’s where we step in.”



About Just Enjoy!

Just Enjoy! is a Boston-based company that plans and organizes events for organizations in the New England area. We offer fully coordinated, custom group excursions for businesses, schools, and private parties. Our team of event specialists handles everything including theme ideas, venue selection and negotiation, transportation, ticketing and cuisine...so one can sit back and Just Enjoy! http://www.JustEnjoy.co