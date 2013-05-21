Boston Based Start-Up Company Enmojo Takes a "Groupon" Approach to Home Heating Systems with Its Empower Campaign in Norfolk, Massachusetts

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- There are over 100 towns in Massachusetts alone where 60% or more of the homes heat with oil. Enmojo, a Boston based online marketplace for home energy services, wants to offer these towns some help. With home heating oil at close to $4.00/gallon, they think homeowners could really use it.



“One of the most common things homeowners would say to us,” Co-Founder Rob Lawless said, “was, ‘I wish I could get off of oil but I don’t have access to natural gas’”. Lawless and Co-Founder Chris Buchanan have spent thousands of hours in Massachusetts homes consulting families about their energy usage and ways to improve their homes. “Limited or no access to natural gas should not mean you do not have any options,” Buchanan added. Enmojo is offering these homeowners a great solution in the form of what is called a Ductless Heat Pump.



Ductless heat pumps have been around for decades and are very popular in Europe. While they run on electricity, they are extremely efficient and can offer amazing savings. “They actually cool your house as well” Lawless said, a point that is particularly intriguing as we enter the summer months.



Since launching Enmojo in January the company has had great success. “We love helping our customers and allowing them to feel not only informed but empowered to make home energy decisions,” Buchanan said. It was with this sentiment that the two created the Empower Campaign. Empower, is a program similar to the Solarize program offered by the state, which has seen great success.



Enmojo has negotiated exclusive tier based pricing with a ductless heat pump installer. Homeowners who sign contracts during the campaign will have access to the exclusive pricing. “Simply put, the more people who sign up, the more everyone saves,” Buchanan said. The Empower Norfolk campaign is set to launch on May 15th and run until July 15th, 2013.



“We are excited to pilot this program, we believe a first of its kind, and look forward to growing it across the state,” Lawless concluded.



For more information please visit www.enmojo.com/norfolk.



