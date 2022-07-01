Boston Biotech Hub Purchase Starts to Pay off for AstraZeneca

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2022 -- Back in 2021, AstraZeneca bought Alexion Pharma in a $39 billion deal that was something of a landmark in the industry. It was thought that this acquisition would trigger all kinds of antitrust issues, especially in the light of a threatened renewal in antitrust scrutiny, and yet the deal sailed through in April last year. Now, all of the blood, sweat and tears that must have gone into making that deal happen have all proven to be worth it as the purchase of the Boston biotech hub really starts to pay off for AstraZeneca. That's because the first and only long-acting C5 complement inhibitor in gMG, Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz) has gained approval in the US. Due to the purchase of Alexion by AstraZeneca last year that makes AstraZeneca the owner of the approved inhibitor. Following the successful acquisition last year, a new division was set up in the company and it's thought that this has been the driving force behind the approval.



Alec Rahman-Jones, Managing Director at EPM Scientific, comments, "Life Sciences organizations and professionals will play a critical role in protecting public health in 2022, putting more pressure on companies to have the right staff in place." He continues, "EPM Scientific is working with a range of industry leading clients from large pharmaceutical companies to innovative biotech's, ensuring that our clients are able to attract and secure top professionals. Our team can support these clients across the full lifecycle of production from R&D and development, to commercial, quality, and regulation."



