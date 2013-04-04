Boston Centerless Chosen as Exclusive Distributor for Carpenter Project 70+ PDB Stainless

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- (IndustrialPR.net) Boston Centerless announced today that is has been chosen by Carpenter Technology as the exclusive distributor of its latest product, Carpenter Project 70®+ PDB™ Stainless, for other than mill direct quantities. Project 70+ PDB, a new precision drawn bar product, is designed specifically for Swiss screw machining applications.



Project 70+ PDB bars are drawn to ASTM half standard (h9) tolerances and encompass precision straightness, dual-chamfered ends, and consistent OD size tolerances from bar-end to bar-end. These features result in enhanced productivity for contract manufacturers and OEM’s manufacturing Swiss screw machine components.



Boston Centerless will stock nominal diameters from .250" to .625", and material will be available for next day shipment from two new distribution facilities located in New England and the Northern Midwest area. Grades included are Project 70+ PDB Type 303 stainless, Project 70+ PDB Type 304 stainless, Project 70+ PDB Type 316 stainless and Project 70+ PDB Type 416 stainless.



"We are excited to offer our customers an option for a high quality, off-the-shelf product that will enhance their machining operations," says Dave Smith, Vice President of Sales & Business Development at Boston Centerless. "Our partnership with Carpenter Technology, coupled with our new distribution capabilities, enables us to broaden our product offering and our reach across the country."



Certain components require tighter tolerance bar stock. To satisfy that need in the marketplace, Boston Centerless is also introducing AccuRod®.0002TM. This new product is manufactured with Project 70+ stainless. Its superior dimensional consistency, bar to bar, facilitates even greater increased production rates, longer tool life and higher quality finished components. AccuRod®.0002TM is available in 303, 304, 316, 416 and Custom 630 (17Cr-4Ni) from the new distribution centers with next day shipping. Having pre-produced inventory will decrease lead-time for customers.



About Boston Centerless

Boston Centerless is an industry leader in the supply of precision ground bar materials for close tolerance machining applications to a variety of industries. The company also provides grinding services for customer-supplied material and components as well as manufactures a line of ultra-precise gages. For more information, visit http://www.bostoncenterless.com



