Boston Cosmetic Dentist David Fiorillo Launches New Informational Video

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- David Fiorillo, a Boston-based cosmetic and general dentist, has recently released a new informational video that educates customers about his practice.



The video, narrated by the Boston Cosmetic Dentist, gives clients a glimpse inside of the dentist’s advanced cosmetic dental practice. Dr. Fiorillo created the video as a visual way to introduce customers to his practice and methods before they even step into the room. By watching the video, viewers can see the way that Dr. Fiorillo’s offices are set up, view the techniques that he uses to interact with his patients, and understand Dr. Fiorillo as a professional.



“Feeling good about your smile makes you smile more and makes you want to be a happier person,” said David Fiorillo DDS in the video. “Being able to feel confident about your smile makes you look like a more confident person. My job is to listen and help my patients develop a treatment plan for them.”



Since 1997, Dr. Fiorillo has performed various types of cosmetic dentistry operations. Currently, his most popular procedures include cosmetic dentistry, Invisalign, teeth whitening, veneers, root canal therapy, inlays and outlays, dental crowns, and full mouth restoration.



“New technology can do wonders for patients,” states an article on Dr. Fiorillo’s website. “He wants to give his patients all of the advantages and the best experience possible.”



The practice serves patients in Boston, Back Bay, Beacon Hill, and South End. Appointments can be booked online and Dr. Fiorillo provides free, no obligation consultations upon request.



Individuals with questions or comments about Dr. Fiorillo’s practice can contact the dentist through the form available on his website or via telephone.



About Fiorillo Cosmetic and General Dentistry

Located in Boston, Dr. David Fiorillo is a leading dentist that specializes in cosmetic dentistry. Cosmetic Dentistry encompasses many different procedures. Some of the more common procedures that Dr. Fiorillo performs at his Boston office include Invisalign Braces, Teeth Whitening, Root Canal Therapy, and Full Mouth Restoration. Dr. Fiorillo is a member of the American Dental Association, the Academy of General Dentistry, New England Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and the Massachusetts Dental Society. For more information, please visit http://www.ebostondentist.com



David Fiorillo DDS

437 Boylston Street 5th Floor

Boston, MA 02116