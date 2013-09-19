Boston Magician Again Takes Honors at International Magic Week Competition

Hudson, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Dave Chandler, Boston entertainer and magician, wins top honors at the 76th Annual Magic convention competition at ‘the Magic Capital of the World’ in Colon, Michigan this month.



Magic Week brings world-famous and emerging entertainers together to celebrate the craft and foster competition for emerging stars. For the second time this year in an international competition, Dave Chandler, the Boston Magician, again wowed the audience of distinguished magician/judges. The award is featured on his website at http://www.TheBostonMagician.com



Chandler has been performing stage, close-up, and walk-around magic for US and European audiences for over 30 years. He offers Boston area corporate and private clients a completely entertaining experience, combining subtle humor and breath-taking magic.



This is only the fourth time this award-winning stage routine was performed live. Chandler is currently well known in the New England area for his corporate and private event close-up and strolling magic illusions.



Client reviews and testimonies are available at his website, www.TheBostonMagician.com.



For an interesting interview with this award-winning performer, visit http://www.TheBostonMagician.com, email: info@DaveChandlerMagic.com or call Dave at 857-244-0345.



Contact: Dave Chandler

4 Serenity Circle

Hudson, NH 03051

857-244-0345

dave@DaveChandlerMagic.com