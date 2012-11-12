Boston Peak Performance and Rehab Introduces ARP Wave for Chronic Pain, Sports Injuries and Arthritis and Rife for Lyme Disease and Other Related Tick Borne Illnesses

Worcester, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- Boston Peak Performance and Rehab, an alternative health and wellness center in Worcester, MA is excited to announce ARP Wave for sufferers of arthritis and acute & chronic pain and Rife Therapy for chronic Lyme disease and other tick-borne infections such as babesia and bartonella. Boston Peak Performance is now welcoming new patients.



ARP Wave (Accelerated Recovery Performance) is a non-invasive, non-surgical approach to treating chronic & acute pain recovering from sports injuries. The system is comprised of proprietary technology and protocols that uses a patented bio-electrical current simultaneously with active range-of-motion and other exercise techniques to significantly speed up the body's natural recuperative ability.



ARP finds the neurological origin of the symptoms and treats the problem at the source, enabling you to fully recover faster and live your life pain-free.



Rife Therapy is based on Dr. Royal Rife's lifelong work that is based on the premise that every microbe or germ (one cell organism, bacteria, fungus, and virus) has at least one frequency which can destroy it easily. Dr. Royal Rife studied and developed RF frequencies to kill these microbes he found that at the correct frequency the microbe(s) would vibrate and shake itself to death leaving healthy tissue unharmed. Rife Therapy uses a listing of hundreds of disease indications and their associated frequencies compiled from researchers in this field over the last fifty years.



Boston Peak Performance and Rehab claims their ARP Wave and Rife treatment therapy is for experimental research purposes only is not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.



“Our medical staff is passionate and devoted to helping individuals and their families enjoy a better quality of life and end suffering. Results to date have been dramatic and we plan to expand the center to accommodate as many people as possible,” stated Managing Director, Robert Palmer.



Boston Peak Performance and Rehab offers a free consult and first lower back pain treatment session for all new patients. Call 508-735-4943 to schedule your free consult and first treatment or to learn more about our treatment options.



For additional information visit the website at http://www.bostonpeakperformance.org



Contact: Robert Palmer

Company: Boston Peak Performance and Rehab

192 Lincoln Street,

Worcester, MA 01610

508-735-4943