Boston Portable Toilets Rental Launch Porta Potties for Special Outdoor Events

Boston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Whether it is outdoor or indoor events, having a temporary sanitary arrangement is essential for a successful event. There are a range of portable toilets in the market that are designed for different purposes. While still offering a having a wide variety of portable toilets available at the Boston portable toilet rental, the company continues to upgrade their sanitary units that are designed for special celebration events. The specific portable toilet launched by the company comes with an exceptional interiors and exteriors as well. These toilet units add to the décor of any event theme along with providing its users with all the requirements that is needed. An advantage of the Boston portable toilet services is that, they offer additional accessories when hired from them.



The newly launched portable toilet units have all the features of an upscale hotel bathroom. It has flushable toilet and fresh water sink with separate tanks and it is operated with foot powered pedal for an optimal sanitary experience. The amenities that come standard are liquid hand wash, fully stocked paper towel, convenience shelf, vanity mirror and automatic air freshener. It also includes toilet seat covers which ensures every user have a clean and dry toilet seat. These amenities that come with these toilet units guarantee that the guests’ will enjoy using it.



When these portable toilets is occupies by a user, it automatically illuminates the occupancy sign on the outer side and this ensures the safety of the users privacy. The interior of the restroom is spacious with a translucent roof which allows in natural light during the day. It has a solar powered light for night use. These toilets are highly ventilated and this helps in removing any inside odors.



With all the features available, this particular range of portable toilets is considered to be perfect for any type of special events that requires outdoor restroom arrangements. In addition to it, the Boston toilet rental also offers stellar service to their customers. With their reliability, dedication and excellent customer service, they have built a name for itself in the sanitation rental industry. To get more details about Boston Portable Toilets kindly pay a visit to http://www.portabletoiletsbostonma.com



About Boston Portable Toilets

Boston Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering Boston. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Travis Killian

Boston, TX

Email: info@portabletoiletsbostonma.com

http://www.portabletoiletsbostonma.com