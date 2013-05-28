Boston Scientific Corporation Market Share Analysis - New Market Report

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Boston Scientific Corporation Market Share Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Boston Scientific Corporation Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Boston Scientific Corporation's market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Boston Scientific Corporation market share information in six key market categories - Remote Patient Monitoring, Neurostimulation Devices, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Electrophysiology, Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets Boston Scientific Corporation operates in - Patient Monitoring, Neurology Devices and Cardiovascular Devices
- Boston Scientific Corporation's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - Canada, China, Brazil, United States, Spain, Japan, Italy, Australia, Germany, United Kingdom, India and France.
- Boston Scientific Corporation's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - Remote Patient Monitoring, Neurostimulation Devices, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Electrophysiology, Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company's value proposition and the business climate it operates in.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Boston Scientific Corporation operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Honeywell HomMed LLC, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Cardiocom, LLC, Robert Bosch Healthcare Systems, Inc., Schiller AG, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Numera, Cyberonics, Inc., Sorin S.p.A., Taisho Biomed Instruments Co., Ltd., Shree Pacetronix Ltd., Biosense Webster, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, Cordis Corporation, Volcano Corporation, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Goodman Co., Ltd., Eurocor GmbH, Vascular Concepts Limited, Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HEXACATH, AlviMedica Medical Technologies Inc., Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co.,Ltd., amg International GmbH, OptiMed Medizinische Instrumente GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Covidien plc, AngioDynamics, Inc., Cook Medical Incorporated, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Bolton Medical, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
