Boston St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl Dominates St. Patrick's Day Weekend

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Since Boston has such a large Irish-American population, it should come as no surprise that St Patrick’s Day is widely celebrated all over the city. Boston St Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl (http://tiny.cc/StPatsBarCrwlBoston) is set to be one of the biggest events of the weekend.



The list of events includes a kickoff party, an after party and 2 Boston St Patrick’s Day Pub Crawls on separate days. Bars participating in the festivities include Kitty OSheas Boston, where the Kickoff party takes place from 5pm -2am on the 15th, Rumor Bar which is one of the various registration points for the pub crawls on the 16th and 17th and Underbar Boston which will host the Boston St Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl 2013 after party on Saturday night.



Three day passes, which start at $20, entitle the ticketholder access to the kickoff party at Kitty OSheas, a wristband, a St Patrick’s Day mug, a Bar Crawl Map and the Boston St Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl on both Saturday and Sunday. Appetizers at Kitty OSheas Boston will be half off for participants wearing the wristband. VIP passes are also available which gives the ticketholder access to the kickoff party, the 2 bar crawls and the after party at Underbar Boston. The after party, appropriately called Paddy Fest, will take place at Underbar Boston from 10:30p.m. Till 2a.m. Saturday night March 16th. Well known for its ambiance and great DJs, Underbar is sure to appease the party goers who just want to relax, enjoy good music and sip delicious drinks.



Regardless of the part of town Boston St Patrick’s Day enthusiasts live, there is a nearby Boston St Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl registration point. Boston neighborhoods encompassed in the bar crawl include Back Bay, Faneuil Hall, Fenway, Leather District and Theater/Chinatown. Registration ticket pricing is different depending upon the location where the bar crawl is started. All 7 starting registration points have various spans of time to check in so it is best to double check the schedule before arrival. The official website includes a detailed list of registration locations, times and map of party area.



Since there are so many Bar Crawl locations spread throughout several Boston neighborhoods and people changing venues often, overcrowding should not be an issue but as always, admission to a bar is based on capacity. Now You Know Events provides more detailed information about the Boston St Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl on their review page. Ticket purchases can be made on the following website. http://tiny.cc/StPatsBarCrwlBoston.



About Now You Know Events

Now You Know Events (http://NowYouKnowEvents.com) offers readers an opportunity to experience the best in some of the hottest cities by sharing unique invitations to top events. Founded in 2010, NYK has been dedicated to introducing city residents and visitors to the behind the scenes movers and shakers of some of the most exclusive events. Subscribe to NowYouKnowEvents.com to stay in the know.



Media Contact:

Benjamin James

Info@NowYouKnowEvents.com

http://NowYouKnowEvents.com