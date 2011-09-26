Boston Concerts X Offers Massively Reduced Prices on Huge Inventory of Tickets

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2011 -- Boston Concerts X, a Boston based ticket provider, is announcing its website that provides over 6.5 million tickets to over 80,000 events nationwide.



For many people, shopping for affordable tickets can be a daunting task. While there are many providers to choose from it’s often difficult to discern between “shady” companies and real, trustworthy providers.



Ultimately consumers don’t know if they’re dealing with a teenager selling tickets out of his mom’s basement or a real, reputable business. And even when they do find a ticket provider with a well-known name, they often have to pay big mark-ups simply because of their reputation.



In response to the recent demand for a trustworthy yet affordable concert ticket provider in Boston, Bostonconcertsx.com provides a massive selection of all the most sought after tickets; many times as much as 15% cheaper than the competition.



The website offers tickets for a variety of events including concerts, sporting events and theater. Boasting a huge inventory of over 6.5 million tickets the site employs an intuitive interface that lets consumers see which events are coming to the Boston area at a glance. They also have a search feature that visitors can use to search for a specific event by name.



Perhaps the most notable aspect of the website is that they can find tickets that other sources say are “sold out.” As more ticket providers open their doors online, the term “sold out” has completely lost its meaning. It simply means the event is sold out on that particular website, not for the entire show.



What results is misappropriated information that sends consumers bouncing all over the Internet, searching for a source that carries enough weight to get more than a small reseller’s share of the total tickets.



Boston Concerts X prides themselves for carrying “sold out” tickets for even the biggest events: “We are the primary option for those looking for premium seats in the biggest arenas including events that our competitors say are completely sold out,” says the website.



In addition to its huge availability of tickets and affordable pricing, the website also offers an information center that addresses the common questions and concerns when searching for concerts in Boston. Consumers can learn tips and advice about the Boston concert scene, how to find the best deals, and even learn about some of the entertainment history of the city.



“BostonConcertsX.com will put you in the middle of the action. We are your portal to major concerts and sporting events,” says the website.



To learn more about Boston Concerts X, or to look through their huge inventory of Boston event tickets and information, please visit: http://www.bostonconcertsx.com/