Boston's Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl Celebrates Cinco De Mayo All Weekend

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Boston, like other major cities is home to people of culturally diverse backgrounds. Mexican-American citizens and Cinco De Mayo enthusiasts set aside May 5th as the official day to celebrate Mexico’s victorious battle of Puebla in 1862. Cinco De Mayo Pub Crawl Boston (http://tiny.cc/CincoDeMayoBarCrwlBoston) will take place on Sunday May 5th in addition to several other related events.



Starting with $20 dollar three day passes, the ticketholder maintains access to the Derby De Mayo Kick Off Party at Kitty O'Shea's on Friday, May 3rd, 2013 from 5pm to close, a Cinco De Mayo commemorative mug, a wristband, a Bar Crawl Map and the Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl Boston on Sunday. Derby De Mayo all access passes are also available which gives the ticketholder access to only the Boston Kentucky Derby party and the Cinco De Mayo Boston 2013 fiesta at Kitty O'Shea's from 2pm to 9pm on Saturday. Bean Town will be converted into Boston’s Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl headquarters for one special weekend and discounted drinks will be available throughout. Drink specials include $2 dollar 12oz Coors Light and $5 dollar margaritas.



Cinco De Mayo Pub Crawl Boston stops are spread throughout the Faneuil Hall neighborhood. People are expected to change venues regularly as the day progresses so overcrowding should not be an issue but as always, admission to a bar is based on capacity. Food specials like $1 dollar tacos will also be available for purchase.



Regardless of the part of town Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl Boston enthusiasts live, the registration point is Kitty O’Shea’s on State St. Now You Know Events provides more detailed information about all the Boston celebrations on their review page. Registration for Cinco De Mayo Pub Crawl Boston is from 12 to 6pm so earlier arrival is advised. Some of the bars encompassed in Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl Boston are Howl At The Moon on High St, Battery Park on Batterymarch St and The Place on Broad Street. The official website includes a detailed list of the registration location, how to purchase discounted tickets, times and map of the party area. Ticket purchases can be made on the following website. http://tiny.cc/CincoDeMayoBarCrwlBoston



