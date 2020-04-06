Botox Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 - Medytox, Inc., Merz GmbH and Co., KGaA, Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- The Global Botox Market is valued to reach USD 8500 Million by 2024, growing at CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Growing geriatric population, increased interest in improving physical appearance, development of less invasive treatments, increased awareness and lower risk compared to surgical procedures are the key factors driving the market growth.



In June 2019, Allergan, a Dublin-based company, announced that its product supplemental biologics application (sBLA) for BOTOX received the USFDA approval for the use in the treatment of upper limp spasticity among pediatric patients between the ages of 2 to 17 years. The product was granted a six-month Priority Review after which, it could be used for treatment. The approval depends on the two phase 3 studies, which will evaluate the efficacy and safety of the product.



Based on region, the global Botox market has been categorized as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America constituted a major share of the market, due to the high demand for non-invasive or minimally invasive procedures. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expanding owing to the rising awareness procedures to increase esthetics.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=111742



Segment by Key players:

- Medytox, Inc.

- Merz GmbH and Co.

- KGaA

- Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

- US Worldmed, LLC



Segment by Type:

- Botulinum Toxin Type A

- Botulinum Toxin Type B



Segment by Application:

- Esthetic

- Medical



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=111742



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Botox Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Botox Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Botox Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Botox Market Forecast

4.5.1. Botox Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Botox Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Botox Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Botox Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Botox Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Botox Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Botox Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Botox Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Botox Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Botox Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Botox Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Botox Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=111742



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info –DataIntelo

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – sales@dataintelo.com

Website – https://dataIntelo.com

Blog – https://dataintelo.com/blog/

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.