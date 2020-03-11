Botox Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2019-2030 and Focusing on Top Key Players - Allergan, Ipsen Group, Medytox

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- Botox refers to Botulinum Toxins, a protein which is produced by Gram-positive, spore forming bacterium Clostridium Botulinum. Botulinum toxin is a potent neurotoxin protein that inhibits signal conduction to the neuromuscular endplate. The toxin acts directly on the neuromuscular endplate and other cholinergic synapses where it inhibits the release of neurotransmitter acetylcholine, leading to muscular paralysis of the affected fiber and loss of target organ function. Limited and diluted amounts of botulinum toxin is used for treating several therapeutic indications such as cervical dystonia, lazy eye, muscle contractures, hyperhidrosis, chronic migraine and bladder dysfunction among others. There are seven serologically distinct types of botulinum toxin such as A, B, C1, D, E, F, and G. Botulinum toxin types A and B are commonly used in medical preparations for treatment of muscle spasms.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Botox Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global botox market is estimated to be over US$ 4800 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at 7.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players of the Botox Market are:

Allergan, Ipsen Group, Medytox, Merz Pharma, HUGEL, US WorldMeds, Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Revance Therapeutics, Inc, Eisai Co., Ltd. and DAEWOONG CO.LTD among others.



Get sample copy of "Botox Market" at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/198



Increasing inclination towards cosmetic procedures for several aesthetic treatments, growing adoption rate by geriatric individuals, and rising preference of minimally invasive & noninvasive aesthetic procedures are anticipated to boost the growth of botox market over the forecast period. Moreover, extensive research & development and awareness programs conducted by major companies across the globe for introducing new botox products is expected to contribute in increasing use of botox injections for several non-surgical cosmetic procedures. For instance, in June 2019; Evolus, Inc. launched #NEWTOX NOW consumer conversion program for rapid adoption of Jeuveau. It is a purified botulinum toxin type A formulation used for the temporary improvement in appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.



According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2018, there were more than 17.7 million surgical and minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures performed in the United States. In 2018, 15.9 million cosmetic minimally-invasive procedures were performed, out of which 7.44 million procedures used botulinum toxin type A during procedure. There has been rise of 4% for the use of botulinum toxin type A since 2017. Hence, the increasing preference of cosmetic minimally-invasive procedures with the application of botulinum toxin, in several developed and developing regions aid in substantial growth of the botox market.



Major Types of Botox Market covered are:

Botulinum Toxin Type A

Botulinum Toxin Type B



Major Applications of Botox Market covered are:

Aesthetics

Therapeutics



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Botox consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Botox market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Botox manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Botox with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/198



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Botox Market Size

2.2 Botox Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Botox Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Botox Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Botox Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Botox Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Botox Sales by Product

4.2 Global Botox Revenue by Product

4.3 Botox Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Botox Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/198



In the end, Botox industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com