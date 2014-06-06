Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Botswana's Mining Fiscal Regime: H1 2014 market report to its offering

The mining industry in Botswana is governed by the Ministry of Mineral, Energy and Water Resources (MMEWR) and other main sub-departments such as the Department of Geological Survey (DGS), the Department of Water Affairs (DWA) and the Department of Mines (DoM).



Scope

The report outlines Botswana's governing bodies, governing laws, mining licenses, rights and obligations and key fiscal terms which includes royalty rates, license fees, corporate income tax, capital gains tax, withholding tax, capital allowances, loss carry forward and VAT.



Reasons to Buy

To get an overview of Botswana's mining fiscal regime.



Key Highlights

The Mines and Mineral Act, 1999 regulates the law related to the mines and minerals sector. The act provides issuance, renewal, renewal and termination of mineral concessions, provides for the payment of royalties, and covers matters incidental to and connected to the foregoing.

The MMEWR is responsible for the coordination of the development and operation of the energy, water and mineral sectors of the country.

The DGS is responsible for the collection, dissemination, assessment, archiving and advice on all geo-scientific data related to the rock, mineral and water resources of the country.

The DWA is involved in the assessment of plans relating to the development and maintenance of water resources for domestic, agriculture, commercial and industrial use in the entire country.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156888/botswanas-mining-fiscal-regime-h1-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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