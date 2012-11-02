bottleBoss Launches Mustache Themed Bottle Opener to Raise Money and Awareness for Movember

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- bottleBoss™ launches new mustache themed bottle opener while raising awareness and funds for the Movember foundation. They will be donating 1% of mustache bottleBoss sales in support of awareness and education for men’s health issues, especially prostate and testicular cancer.



Movember is a well recognized annual event that runs for the month of November. Its’ unique name comes from the words ‘mustache’ and ‘November’ and encourages men of all ages to grow a mustache as a sign of acknowledgment and support of men’s health issues focusing on the early detection, diagnosis and treatment options for cancer. In 2011, the movement was responsible for raising $126.3 million.



“We are excited to launch our newest mustache design, but also to support this great annual cause for men’s health issues”, said Bryan Daigle, CEO and Founder of Long Tail Products, maker of bottleBOSS™. “We want to see more open discussion among men regarding these tough issues and we also want to take a proactive stance on making sure these threatening cancers are getting the research funds and worldwide attention they deserve”, he continued. Daigle will also be participating by growing a mustache and joining a team in support of the movement.



bottleBOSS™ designs and develops several types of bottle openers for avid beer drinkers and connoisseurs. Their designs are available as credit card size or as money clips and money clamps. There is a wide variety of designs from cowboys and saloon girls to karate and sumo wrestlers. However, their most recent design is the mustache in honor of their ongoing support of the Movember movement. Beer drinkers appreciate the easy access to a bottle opener that also fits in a wallet or pocket for convenience. He has pledged to donate 1% of mustache bottleBoss sales to the Movember foundation.



According to statistics provided by the Movember movement, one out of two men will get cancer in their lifetime as compared to one out of three women. One in six men is expected to get prostate cancer. All of the funds raised will go towards prostate cancer and testicular cancer initiatives.



For more information on the bottleBoss™ brand, visit bottleBoss™ or call our toll free customer support line at 1-877-283-3901.



