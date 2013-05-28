Bottled Water Hand Truck Patented Multi-tray Configurations Helps Route Reps

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- DS Waters needed a new kind of bottled water truck, so they turned to Magline. The challenge was their route sales representatives were picking up one or two bottles by hand to carry to their customers.



"Most of the hand trucks in use by our company are designed for a lot more bottles," says Michael Belcher, Director of Safety for DS Waters. "They aren't conducive to moving one to four bottles, so the sales representatives were carrying the bottles by hand. But we knew that the best way to minimize physical stress and ergonomic risk factors usually involves mechanical aid, like a hand truck."



Magline's new Trayless Bottled Water Truck is a lighter weight truck, made of aluminum instead of steel. It weighs in at only 20 pounds, about half the weight of a steel truck. The unique frame geometry cradles the bottles for safe handling, and the bottles are kept in place without clamps or lids, held in by the weight and friction of the bottles themselves.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



The Magline difference has distinct advantages in a variety of products including…

-Two-Wheel Hand Trucks

-Convertible Trucks

-Brake Trucks

-Bottle Water Hand Trucks

-Powered Stair Climbers

-Bulk Delivery Trucks



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



