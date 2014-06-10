Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Bottled Water in Egypt", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- After the bottled water crisis in the Egyptian market that took place in 2012 due to seven companies being shut down by the Ministry of Health as a result of contamination, the market was again hit in 2013 by further supply shortage due to the disruption of operations for Nestle as a result of the devastating fire that broke out at the Nestle Waters Factory in Egypt, located in Banha.
Competitive Landscape
Societe des Eaux Minerales Vittor SAE (Nestle Egypt SA) remains the category leader in 2013 with a volume share of 28%. Egyptian Arab International Investment Co and Egyptian Defence Ministry rank second and third after Nestle Egypt with shares of 7% each, taking advantage of the Nestle incident and gaining four percentage points each in 2013.
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Industry Prospects
Demand for bottled water in Egypt is unlikely to fall during the forecast period due to the poor quality of the tap water supplies. Most Egyptians believe tap water is contaminated and unhealthy. Egypt has the highest kidney failure rate in the world, mainly because of the lack of a reliable source of clean drinkable water.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Bottled Water industry in Egypt with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Bottled Water industry in Egypt, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Bottled Water in Egypt market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Bottled Water in Egypt?
- What are the major brands in Egypt?
- How important is the direct selling method of distribution in Egypt for bottled water sales?
- What impact have environmental issues (such as sustainable packaging) had on consumer attitudes, category volumes, packaging formulations and/or product innovation in Egypt?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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