Bottled Water in Egypt: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Bottled Water in Egypt" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Egypt experienced a crisis in bottled water in 2012 due to seven companies being shut down by the Ministry of Health. This followed test results from random samples of groundwater wells used by the companies, which showed they contained water pollutants, including live protozoa. The following companies were shut down in June 2012: Alfa, Tiba, Elhadeer, Sway, Aqua Delta, Aqua Mina, and Aqua Sotir.
Euromonitor International's Bottled Water in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bottled Water market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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