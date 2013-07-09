Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Bottled Water in Serbia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- The Serbian bottled water category continued to be hampered by the economic crisis in 2012 as well as the good quality of the tap water in the country. As such, during times of economic uncertainty Serbians are happy to drink tap water to avoid the unnecessary expense of bottled water. Bottled water consumers are mostly higher-income earners, who are able to afford these non-essential purchases. There is also a general trend among Serbians towards economy brands, especially in still bottled...
Euromonitor International's Bottled Water in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bottled Water market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
