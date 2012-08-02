Bottled Water in South Africa - New Market Research Report

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Bottled Water in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- Whilst there has been nothing noteworthy occurring within South African bottled water in 2011, the category has shown some recovery in growth after the recent economic downturn. Consumers have slowly resumed their spending within the category.
Euromonitor International's Bottled Water in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
