Bottled Water Market 2019-2025 : In Depth Analysis with Top Key Vendors Like PepsiCo, Coca Cola, Suntory, Unicer

The bottled water industry is driven by the health concerns regarding drinking water. Changing lifestyles, preference for vitamin and minerals rich drinking water, and ease of handling and portability of bottled water are some of the factors driving the market. Bottled water manufacturers are introducing new products with health benefits and new flavors. It is resulting in several product launches in the bottled water market. The new products are offering functional benefits, convenience and better taste which are preferred by consumers. The growth of PET bottles sector globally has also helped in the widespread supply of bottled water, through wide network organized markets as well as several grocery and club stores. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the bottled water market in the near future.



The global Bottled Water Market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- PepsiCo

- Coca Cola

- Suntory

- Unicer

- Icelandic Glacial

- CG Roxane

- Vichy Catalan

- Mountain Valley Spring



Segment by Type:

- Carbonated Bottle Water

- Flavored Bottle Water

- Still Bottle Water

- Functional Bottle Water

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Retail Stores

- Supermarkets

- E-retailers



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Bottled Water Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Bottled Water Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Bottled Water Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Bottled Water Market Forecast

4.5.1. Bottled Water Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Bottled Water Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Bottled Water Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Bottled Water Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Bottled Water Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Bottled Water Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Bottled Water Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Bottled Water Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Bottled Water Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Bottled Water Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Bottled Water Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Bottled Water Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



