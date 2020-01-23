Bottled Water Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and 2020 Research Analysis by TBRC

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- The bottled water market consists of sales of bottled water services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide bottled water. The bottled water industry includes establishments that purify and bottle water. Bottled water companies are increasingly offering flavored and functional water, which is in high demand due to the growing concerns about rising obesity levels. Carbonated water can lead to digestive issues, weight gain, heart burn, etc.



Bottled Water Market Segmentation



By Product Type- The bottled water market is segmented by product type into

1.Packaged Drinking Water - Still

2.Spring + Mineral - Still

3.Flavored Water - Still

4.Functional Water

5.Spring + Mineral - Sparkling

6.Flavored Water - Sparkling

7.Packaged Drinking Water - Sparkling

Packaged Drinking Water - Still was the largest segment in the global bottled water market, with 58.8% share of the market.



By End User Packaging - The bottled water market is segmented by packaging into

1.Plastic Bottle

2.Drum (Bulk)

3.Glass Bottle

4.Can

5.Others

Plastic Bottle packaging was the largest segment in the global bottled water market, with 57.6% share of the market.



By Pack Size - The bottled water market is segmented by pack size into

1.1501 ml and above

2.501 ml - 1000 ml

3.331 ml - 500ml

4.1001 ml - 1500 ml

5.=330 ml



By Origin of Product - The bottled water market is segmented by origin of water into

1.Domestic

2.Imported



By Quality - The bottled water market is segmented by quality into

1.Non-Premium

2.Premium



