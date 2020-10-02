Bottled Water Packaging Market Competitive Insights, Business Growth and Opportunities 2020-2026

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- The Global Bottled Water Packaging Market Research Report 2020-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



Market Segmentation



Top leading Companies of Global Bottled Water Packaging Market are Amcor, Berry Plastics, Graham, Greif, Plastipak, RPC



Bottled Water Packaging Breakdown Data by Type-

Plastic

Glass

Others



Bottled Water Packaging Breakdown Data by Application-

Pouch

Cans

Bottles



Industry News



30 Apr 2020: Packaging company Amcor has introduced new range of stock polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, named OmniPack, to help co-packers meet their demand for ecommerce-ready packaging. The new OmniPack stock PET bottles have been designed to increase capacity and reduce downtime due to their same diameter with the same finish.



The rising scarcity of tap water and the rising awareness concerning the benefits of consuming safe water are some of the key factors that are estimated to encourage the growth of the global bottled water packaging market in the near future. Manufacturers in the market are making efforts to reach audience by enhancing their distribution network, which is projected to accelerate market growth.



