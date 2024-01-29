Bottled Water Processing Market Is Projected to Reach $466.55 Billion by 2028

The bottled water processing market, encompassing both the bottled water market and equipment segment, is poised for significant growth according to a recent research report by MarketsandMarkets. By 2028, the bottled water market is projected to reach USD 457.1 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from USD 311.1 billion in 2023. Simultaneously, the bottled water equipment market is forecasted to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% from USD 7.2 billion in 2023.



Key Market Dynamics



The heightened demand for bottled water in emerging markets is driven by challenges related to limited access to safe drinking water, prompting consumers to opt for processed bottled water. Additionally, the increasing global population amplifies the need for bottled water processing to address the growing demand for clean and safe drinking water on a larger scale.



Segment Analysis



Product Type:



Still water dominates the market share, catering to consumers seeking a pure and straightforward hydration option.



Packaging Material:



Plastic packaging, particularly PET, leads the market due to its versatility, convenience, and cost-effectiveness. Efforts towards recyclability and sustainability are on the rise within this segment.



Equipment:



Filtration systems are witnessing the highest growth rate, essential for removing impurities and contaminants from water sources, meeting regulatory standards and consumer expectations.



Regional Analysis:



The Asia Pacific region holds the largest share, driven by the adoption of innovative and sustainable bottled water processing technologies, alongside increasing awareness of environmental concerns.



Key Players



Leading players in the bottled water equipment market include DuPont, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Alfa Laval, 3M, Veolia, SPX FLOW, Inc., Pall Corporation, Pentair, Porvair Filtration Group, and TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. In the bottled water market, key players include Nestlé, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Danone, Nongfu Spring, Tata Consumer Products Limited, National Beverage Corp., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG, and CG Roxane, LLC. These companies are focusing on expanding their presence through collaborations and expansions, particularly in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe.



