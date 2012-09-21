Bottled Water (retail) in Colombia - a Snapshot (2012) - New Market Research Report

New Beverages research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Bottled Water (retail) in Colombia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers all still, carbonated and flavoured bottled water. It includes natural and purified water. Market size is based on sales through all retail channels (off trade) including direct to consumer. Market size for Bottled Water (retail) in Colombia is given in %, COP, USD and litres with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Colombia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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