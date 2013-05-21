Bottlequote.com Launches Itself, Will Provide Las Vegas Bottle Service of Premier Clubs

Overland Park, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Bottlequote.com, a website dedicated in providing bookings of table reservations in various Las Vegas nightclubs, has recently launched its beta version. The company is already partnered with popular Las Vegas clubs and is now offering booking of their bottle services. Bottlequote.com has also been commended by many for its highly competitive pricing.



The media spokesperson of Bottlequote.com elaborated on the service they are offering, “Since Las Vegas has become one of the prime tourist destinations for people around the world, it is often difficult to find entries to popular shows, restaurants and nightclubs. Bottle service in clubs was introduced for 2 main reasons – to enable individuals get an entrance to the nightclubs which are usually packed and to further enhance the party occasion by providing exclusive VIP services. After thorough research we have found that the cost of bottle services varies significantly amongst various companies and decided that we will offer bottle services that are fixed priced and are the cheapest. Since we are not a middle man and do not simply add margin to the total cost at will, we can offer the best deals on VIP bottle services in the popular nightclubs of Las Vegas.”



The website has a bottle service menu for each club listed, hence informing its customers beforehand what the exact cost will be. Brief description and specific club details including timings are also given in each nightclub profile to help interested individuals decide which Las Vegas bottle service to opt for. Bottle services for clubs such as XS, Tao & Pure, which were in the top 10 grossing Las Vegas clubs in 2012, are now available, including other elite nightclubs which are difficult and sometimes impossible to get into.



The company’s provision of upfront bottle service prices and partnerships with the best nightclubs of Vegas has already ensured its promising future. The all online bookings without any hassles require the customers to simply enter the clubs and enjoy their exclusive VIP services. The company informed that it aims to provide bottle services of all nightclubs in Las Vegas at the lowest prices.



