Bouma.ca Seeks to Connect Home Buyers With the Best Deals in Durham and Surrounding Areas

Oshawa, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Without the right realtor, buying a home can be an intimidating process. Whether buying a home for the first time or the fifth, there are a number of different factors to keep track of. Buyers have to find a lawyer, secure a mortgage, negotiate an offer, and deal with a number of other factors. For first-time buyers, buying a home can be an especially intimidating process.



One team of realtors wants to make buying a home in the Oshawa region as easy as possible. Through Bouma.ca, realtors Roger Bouma and Mike Bouma seek to provide residents of Oshawa and surrounding areas with the practical home buying advice needed to make an informed decision.



Once ready to make the next step into home ownership, Roger and Mike will help visitors find the perfect home in Oshawa, Whitby, Clarington, Durham, and other nearby cities. Whether looking for Oshawa real estate listings or the best Whitby homes for sale, Bouma.ca seeks to provide all-in-one service.



Bouma.ca provides access to a wide range of features that will appeal to those trying to buy or sell their home. Sellers have access to a home evaluation form that allows them to instantly sign up for a complimentary home evaluation. Meanwhile, buyers have access to how-to articles, property search listings, financing options, and other information about the buying process.



Bouma.ca also seeks to impress with its easy access to the Multiple Listings Service (MLS). By browsing through the MLS listings, visitors can get an idea of what homes are currently on the market. Each listing on Bouma.ca comes replete with high quality digital imagery courtesy of a photo tour. Listed properties have full descriptions, property features and room sizes plus a full break down of local amenities.



Realtor Mike Bouma provided insight into why MLS listings are used on Bouma.ca:



“MLS is the best real estate listings database in the world. We integrated MLS listings into our website in order to give users easy access to relevant home buying information, from pictures of the property to square footage.”



The how-to articles on Bouma.ca seek to educate prospective homebuyers on the steps involved in purchasing a home. One article, called “8 Steps to Buying”, describes the home-buying process in detail. From choosing a real estate agent to finding the right lawyer, Bouma.ca wants to be more than just a real estate listings website.



Bouma.ca seeks to connect with people who want to buy or sell a home in the Durham area. Whether looking for homes in Whitby, Oshawa, Clarington, or other nearby areas, Roger Bouma and Mike Bouma want to connect visitors with a plethora of helpful real estate resources.



About Bouma.ca

Bouma.ca is managed by Roger Bouma and Mike Bouma, two realtors with years of experience in the Oshawa region. The website seeks to provide useful real estate information to both home buyers and sellers, and includes access to how-to articles, MLS listings, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.bouma.ca