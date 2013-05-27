Bouncy Parties Launches Revamped Line of Inflatables to Accommodate Changing Families

Orpington, Kent -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- Statistics indicate a growing tendency toward families bearing children covering a wider age range than in previous decades. Census reports of the past depicted most siblings spanning an average of 2.5 years age difference. Current reports reveal increasing incidences of children being born at 4 year intervals or greater. Due to this trend, families are facing increasing difficulty in finding activities that are enjoyable by all members of their household. In an effort to accommodate this change in family structure, Bouncy Parties has launched their newly revamped line of inflatable structures for hire.



Richard Howard of Bouncy Parties explained, "We are the Southeast London and Northern Kent areas' one stop shop for inflatable rentals and party packages. We carry an extensive line of bouncy houses, castles and slides, as well as cotton candy and popcorn machines, soft serve ice cream dispensers and more. We are fully licensed and insured, and we ensure maximum safety for all our activities. Whether our customers need one inflatable for a couple of hours or several bouncers and a complete rental package for a weekend school fair or fund raising event, we strive to meet their needs."



Howard continued, "For those in need of multiple structures, we offer special rates. Potential customers are welcomed to visit our website for a customized price quote on their scheduled event. We can provide both indoor and outdoor activities; in addition, we include sunshades and rain covers for outdoor equipment. Our packages include activities that provide fun for all ages. While our most popular items are children's bouncers and our bouncy castle slides for toddlers and younger children, we also offer bounce houses for those who are 13 and older. For grown-ups looking to be included in the fun, we offer adult bouncy castle hire, sumo suits, our gladiator duel and a variety of garden games, as well."



"We realize emergency situations may arise," Howard went on to say, "And we are happy reschedule any event at no additional charge, as long as we receive at least 2 hours advance notice. People of all ages will enjoy the items in our inventory. Whether our customers require an entire package for a weekend of fund raising in Kent, or a simple bouncy castle slide in London, we will meet their needs. We provide hours of entertainment and a lifetime of memories for any event."



About Bouncy Parties

Proudly serving Southeast London and Northern Kent, Bouncy Parties is a fully licensed and insured inflatable rental supplier. They offer party packages ranging from one unit to multiple units complete with food machines. Their mission is to meet the needs of their customers, regardless of their budget and time frame. They will create a unique experience for guests of any event.