Bountiful Thanksgiving Brunch at the Elegant Villa Christina

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- The award winning culinary team at Villa Christina will present an abundance of freshly prepared Thanksgiving favorites, as well as many delightful Italian specialties at the magnificent annual Thanksgiving Brunch. The festive brunch will be held on Thursday, November 22, 2012, from 11:00AM - 3:00PM. Cost for brunch is $45.00 for adults, $25.00 for children ages 6 - 12, and free of charge for children 5 and under.



An incredible menu awaits diners and their guests at Villa Christina’s tables. Whether it’s turkey or tortellini, pumpkin pie or creamy tiramisu, Villa Christina offers a full array of sumptuous selections. The bountiful menu features traditional roasted turkey topped with fresh herbs and butter and roasted to perfection, creamy garlic mashed potatoes, smashed sweet potatoes topped with roasted marshmallows, fresh cranberry sauce and spiced cranberry relish, two types of scrumptious dressings including our chestnut stuffing with porcini mushrooms, dried cranberries and fresh herbs and their rich, sage turkey gravy.



Executive Chef Andreas Georgakopoulos and his talented team promises that fans of his inspiring Tuscan cuisine will be equally thrilled with an assortment of Mediterranean dishes, including a fresh seafood station brimming with plump shrimp, crab and smoked salmon, assortment of salads, a selection of artisan cheeses and specialty meats, and innovative pastas. Additionally, there will be a station featuring kid-friendly favorites, such as chicken fingers, macaroni and cheese, fresh seasonal fruit, cookies and more. Restraint is admittedly difficult among all this bounty, but the decadence of Villa Christina’s desserts cannot be overstated. Sweets, including warm bread pudding, chocolate mousse cake, classic pumpkin pie, pastries and bourbon pecan pie are outrageously decadent.



Thanksgiving To-Go Menu

Brined Slow Roasted Whole 12lb Turkey

With Georgia Peach Rosemary Glaze

Grand Marnier Cranberry Orange Zest Relish

Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Apple Cider Dressing

Buttermilk Whipped Potatoes

Sweet Potato Soufflé with Marshmallows & Candied Pecans

Creamy Green Bean Casserole

Apple & Walnut Cornbread Stuffing

Savory Turkey Gravy

Choice of Pumpkin Pie with Cinnamon Whipped Cream

Or Bourbon Pecan Pie with Seasonal Glazed Berries

Take out dinner for 6 – 8

$120 7% Sales Tax



All orders must be made by 12:00 pm on Thursday, November 15, 2012

Pick up on Thanksgiving Day 10:00am - 12:00pm



The Italian three-story, stacked-stone Villa Christina at Perimeter Summit features a gourmet restaurant, two elegant ballrooms, two private dining rooms, an exhibition kitchen, and an outdoor Event Pavilion. The main dining room boasts a breathtaking view of sprawling grounds, a beautiful stone terrace and a garden event pavilion surrounded by exquisite landscaping, hand-manicured rose gardens, meandering streams and cascading waterfalls. Villa Christina serves lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and dinner Monday through Saturday from 6:00 until 10:00 p.m. Reservations are recommended for Thanksgiving. The restaurant, conveniently located just inside the Perimeter, at 4000 Summit Blvd, accepts all major credit cards and offers complimentary valet parking. For more information about the restaurant and its holiday happenings, visit www.villachristina.com, or call 404-303-0133.



Villa Christina

4000 Summit Boulevard

Atlanta, GA 30319



About Villa Christina

Diners are given a private tour of Italy when they visit Villa Christina at Perimeter Summit, Atlanta's favorite destination for fine dining, meetings, weddings and celebrations of all sizes. Whether it's a business lunch or corporate meeting, drinks on the patio over- looking our majestic garden or a night made for romance, Villa Christina offers an abundance of freshly prepared dining options. Conveniently located inside the Perimeter and minutes from Buckhead, diners can try their new summer menu, which includes market fresh seafood, premium steaks and chops, eclectic Italian cuisine and delectable desserts. Lunch is served Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and dinner Monday through Saturday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Call 404-303-0133 or email reception@villachristina.net to make a reservation