Bourbon & Blood: Modern & Gritty Crime Novel Thrusts War Hero Into Brutal New York Drug Underworld

Manhattan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- While the nation pays proud tribute to its brothers and sisters in arms, many returning from tours of duty in the Middle East endure great struggle and hardship when returning to ‘normal’ life. In a bold and engrossing new novel by Garrard Hayes, one war hero’s life is turned upside down in ways he could never have imagined.



‘Bourbon & Blood’ proves that, while it may appear to be a million miles away from a warzone, home soil is often far from safe.



Synopsis:



In the tradition of action-packed noir thrillers, comes a crime fiction story about an otherwise good guy "bent" bad when he's pulled into the underbelly of the New York City crime scene.



Drugs, white slavery, prostitution, murder... Former soldier and decorated war hero Bill Conlin finds himself immersed in it all when he can't find "respectable" work after his tour in Afghanistan. When his cousin, Jimmy, first tries to talk him into joining Irish mafia boss Frank Sullivan's gang, Bill brushes him off.



All Bill really wants is a normal life with a nice girl, and he's pretty sure the waitress he just met, Dana, is the one. But with his savings running low, and desperate to get out of his Hell's Kitchen near-tenement apartment building, Bill, against his better judgment, agrees to a meeting with Mr. Sullivan--and immediately hits the point of no return... Now with a brand new Lincoln and fancy new uptown digs (complete with a live-in girl whose only purpose is to serve him, and a wardrobe packed with weapons), Bill's tasked to take down a Harlem-based Mexican prostitution ring.



One thing leads to another, however, and the deeper he gets, the more he learns, and the more tangled up he becomes in a lifestyle he never wanted. But how long until he takes matters into his own hands... And what will the ultimate cost be...



Mystery & suspense lurk around every corner in this action & adventure novel based in New York City.



As the author explains, his book uniquely fuses fact with fiction.



“The book is really hitting home readers as it takes the very real setting of a drug underworld and encapsulates a character few would associate with it – namely a war hero,” says Hayes.



Continuing, “All Conlin wants is a normal life, but his life spirals out of control as he tries to find good in a brutal city. This is a very real reality for many returning from war. Therefore, the book isn’t as far-fetched as it may first appear.”



Since its release, the book has attracted a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This book shows a very interesting look at what happened to a great deal of the veterans who are coming home from that war. They are shunned, stepped on and made to feel less than human. Immerse yourself in this tale and see the mental destruction that takes place from within,” says Novelist James M. Copeland.



Mike Orchard was equally as impressed, adding, “There was no time to catch my breath as Bill ended up in one tense situation after another. I couldn't help pulling for the guy even though I was conflicted about him. Overall, this is a good quick read. I would recommend it if you are looking for an interesting escape from the ho-hum.”



With the book’s popularity set to rapidly increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Bourbon & Blood’ is available now: http://amzn.to/15vdHwV. The novel is also available in the following formats:



Paperback – Amazon

Kindle – Amazon

Nook – Barnes & Noble

iBooks – iTunes

eBook – Smashwords

Paperback and eBook – garrardhayes.com



About Garrard Hayes

Garrard Hayes is a lifelong New York resident whose ancestors made their living on the streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn. His love of action and crime fiction, together with a knack for good, gritty storytelling, sparked him to write. He lives in New York with his wife, two children, and three dogs. Garrard Hayes hosts a crime fiction blog at garrardhayes.com.