Bourbon Whiskey Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Bourbon Whiskey market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Blanton's Bourbon (United States), Woodford Reserve (United States), Pappy Van Winkle (United States), Jim Beam (United States), Hudson Baby Bourbon (United States), Buffalo Trace Distillery (United States), Maker's Mark (United States), Black Maple Hill (United States) and Booker's (United Kingdom) etc.



Bourbon is a type of American whiskey, a barrel-aged, distilled liquor made primarily from corn. It is a product of aging in charred oak casks, a process that gives bourbon its brownish Color and distinctive taste. It is stored in charred oak barrels without including any additives or colorings. Straight bourbon must be aged at least two years, and blended bourbon must contain at least 51% straight bourbon on a proof gallon basis. Application in households and HoReCa has increased the demand for the bourbon. The USA Bourbon Whiskey market was valued at USD 2,991.16 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4,319 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.31% during 2021-2027.This growth is primarily driven by Rising Demand for the Aged Bourbon Whiskeys.



The Brewers sector in the North America region has been increasing at a sustainable rate and further growth is expected to be witnessed over the forecast period, owing to the robust investments and expansion in production facilities in the region.



On Sept 2022, Davide Campari-Milano NV launched its fusion liqueur X-Rated in India., On Sept 2022, Davide Campari-Milano NV entered into an agreement to acquire Picon Brand and related sssets from Diageo. and In 2021, Diageo launched a new Bourbon from its George Dickel brand with an eight-year-old blended whiskey that comprises 84% corn, 8% rye, and 8% malted barley. This launch is a balanced bourbon whiskey with balanced proportions and well-aged to launch as a brand for catering to the demand for the whiskey.



Opportunities:

- Rising Applications of Bourbon Whiskey in HoReCa Culture and Increasing Usage of Bourbon Whiskey



Influencing Market Trend

- Clean Label Manufacturing and Attractive Packaging Techniques, Online Sales Can Drive Growth and Consolidation and Diversification



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand for the Aged Bourbon Whiskeys and Increasing Demand for the Wines to Comply with Taste Differences



Challenges:

- Availability of Substitutes in Market



On October 2022, Heaven Hill Distillery launched Square 6 High-Rye Rye Whiskey, the latest innovative product to come from the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience., On Sept 2022, Kirin Holdings Company, Limited announced its plans to invest USD 70 million in Indian craft beer maker Bira 91. and On Sept 2022, Kirin Holdings Company, Limited collaborated with Coca-Cola Japan to develop a health drink.



Analysis by Type (Standard Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey, Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Small-Batch & Single-Barrel Bourbon, Others), Application (Household, Commercial), Grain (Corn, Rye, Barley, Wheat Grain), Packaging (Glass Bottle, Barrels, Others), Sales Channel (Online, Offline) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2028



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Blanton's Bourbon (United States), Woodford Reserve (United States), Pappy Van Winkle (United States), Jim Beam (United States), Hudson Baby Bourbon (United States), Buffalo Trace Distillery (United States), Maker's Mark (United States), Black Maple Hill (United States) and Booker's (United Kingdom), etc]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Bourbon Whiskey Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



