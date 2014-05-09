Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

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Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad (BHIC) is an investment holding company which provides ship building, ship repair and maintenance related services. The company, along with its subsidiaries, builds naval vessels, commercial vessels and private boats. BHIC also provides various fabrication works for the oil and gas sector and civil engineering-related industries. In addition, it has a one stop center for all types of ship repair works such as engine repair, electrical and electronic testing, non metal trade as along with maintenance, repair and overhaul of naval guns and military weapons systems. Furthermore, the company supplies electronics and system technology to defense industry. BHIC is headquartered in Jalan Raja Chulan, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



Companies Mentioned



Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad



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