Boutique B&B Opens Fallen Tree Restaurant

Brockenhurst, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- The New Forest B&B Cottage Lodge has opened a new restaurant, offering gourmet food to visitors and guests.



Cottage Lodge – the five-star, boutique B&B in Brockenhurst– has teamed up with two, local aspiring chefs and a maître d’ – to open the Fallen Tree restaurant. Philip Holmes, 27, from Plymouth and Radovan Fabo, also 27, from Slovakia both have experience in fine dining and are proud to bring their cuisine to Cottage Lodge. The maître d’ is Diana Mintuchova, 25, also from Slovakia.



Christina Simons, owner of Cottage Lodge, said that the B&B was keen to make more use of their “lovely, spacious dining room” and the chefs and maître d’ were available to work, as the restaurant they were running was closing for the winter. So, they thought they would try and open a restaurant of their own. As Christina describes it: “They had nothing but skill, energy, ingenuity and the confidence to ask me if they could run a restaurant at Cottage Lodge. And, in a ‘Jamie-Oliver-15-inspired moment’, I thought ‘why not?’”



The restaurant name was inspired by the furniture at the B&B, which is fashioned from local wood. Christina says: “We all felt that Fallen Tree was a highly appropriate name as we have a strong eco theme at Cottage Lodge and some of our bedroom furniture has been beautifully crafted from a fallen ash tree by local wood sculptor Rob Dyer, who lives locally in the New Forest.”



And the theme continues in the new restaurant: “The tables in the restaurant are made from a rare black poplar tree which was growing in the grounds of a primary school in Southampton. Sadly its roots started to rot and so it became dangerous and had to be chopped down. The tree is very rare and the wood was too unique to be chopped up for firewood. Robert turned the beautiful old tree into tables for the restaurant and, if you line them up in the right order, you can recreate the tree.”



Cottage Lodge has been offering great quality New Forest Accommodation for many years and has a clutch of awards. Now it hopes to add exquisite dining to the boutique B&B experience. Typical dishes include starters of smoked salmon, with avocado, vodka shot and Melba toast and mains of River Exe mussels and seared wood pigeon



Other main course examples include roasted belly of pork with New Forest black pudding, whole grain mustard mash & apple puree, or pan-fried lemon sole with burnt butter sauce and a lightly-spiced tomato chutney.



Delicious desserts might include orange & vanilla crème brulee served in an orange skin with hand-made lavender shortbread biscuit, or chocolate sticky toffee pudding and butter scotch sauce.



The restaurant is also fully licensed and serves a local New Forest Cheese of the day with fresh apple, grapes and celery.



The restaurant is open from Thursday to Tuesday from 6-9pm.



A two-night midweek stay at Cottage Lodge in February costs from £40 pp per night (two sharing) including the famous New Forest Marque cooked breakfast.



To make a reservation call 01590 622 296 (www.cottagelodge.co.uk).



About Cottage Lodge

Cottage Lodge provides top-quality Bed and Breakfast accommodation in the heart of the New Forest.



Media Contact:



Christina Simons

info@cottagelodge.co.uk

Cottage Lodge New Forest B&B

Sway Rd,

Brockenhurst

SO42 7SH

Tel: 01590 622296