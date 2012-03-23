Boutique Calgary Hotel Relies on CTECH to Get Them out of a Jam

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2012 -- Hospitality in Calgary is an around-the-clock industry. CTECH Consulting Group, a leader amongst Calgary IT companies understands the affect that the right IT support can have on a growing business.



When a downtown Calgary boutique hotel’s frustration level was hitting an all time high with its current IT provider, the management team reached out to a proven leader in helping hotels in Calgary use their computer systems more efficiently.



With a long list of successful hotel IT support projects under its belt, CTECH was able to help its client with a number of issues that the existing IT professional just wasn’t taking care of.



“I was shocked to see a network without any anti-virus installed or security patches updated,” said CTECH president Carl Fransen. “Our first job with this boutique Calgary hotel was to stabilize the current IT systems and then provide the latest Microsoft Small Business Server technologies.”



CTECH was able to have all outstanding critical server and workstation upgrades installed and lessen the hotel’s vulnerability. CTECH also offered a fully managed anti-virus solution to protect the hotel’s systems from viruses, spam or other malicious code.



Today, this downtown Calgary hotel is on the CTECH 24-hour Help Desk. “Hotels work around the clock; so does CTECH,” Fransen added.



When challenges face this Calgary hotel, CTECH will be there to take care of them.



Many Calgary hotels trust CTECH to take care of their day-to-day IT needs in addition to positioning them for the future. To learn more about CTECH Hotel IT solutions visit ctechgroup.ca or call Carl Fransen at (403) 457-1478.