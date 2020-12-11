Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2020 -- This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Boutique Hotel Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.



Definition:

Boutique hotel refers to the small hotel having around 25 to 100 rooms and located in fashionable urban places. Of late, it has been witnessed that people prefer staying at naturally appealing destinations which provide a sense of calmness rather than crowded areas. Lack of corporate structure allows these hotels to provide more personalized services to customers. Further, these hotels also provide local food from native residents providing a realistic experience of living to customers.This growth is primarily driven by Rapid Growth in Tourism Industry and Low Operational Costs.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Four Seasons Holdings Inc. (Canada), Kerzner International Resorts, Inc. (United States), ITC Hotels Limited (India), Mandarin Oriental International Limited (Hong Kong), InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (United Kingdom), Jumeirah International LLC (United Arab Emirates), Marriott International, Inc. (United States), Hilton Inc. (United States), Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd. (Hong Kong), Starwood Hotels & Resorts (United States), Hyatt Hotels (United States) and Wyndham Hotel Group, LLC (United States)

Market Drivers

- Rapid Growth in Tourism Industry

- Low Operational Costs



Market Trend

- Rise in Number of Leisure Tourist



Restraints

- Increasing Competitions from Chain Hotels



Opportunities

Growth in the Hospitality Industry and Increasing Inclination of Independent Property Owners

Challenges

Selecting Location and Themes for Hotels



Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues. Boutique Hotel Market is accessible to readers in a logical, wise format. Driving and restraining factors are listed in this study report to help you understand the positive and negative aspects in front of your business.



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The Boutique Hotel segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Suite Hotel, Resorts Hotel), Application (Leisure Travel, Business Travel, Others), Room Type (Single, Triple, Quad, Queen, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Objectives of the Study

- To Define, Describe, and Segment The Boutique HotelMarket On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

- To estimate the size of the Boutique HotelMarket in terms of value.

- To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Boutique HotelMarket, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

- To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Boutique HotelMarketand various regions.

- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Boutique HotelMarket.

- To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies



