The boutique hotel market refers to a segment of the hospitality industry that focuses on providing unique, intimate, and personalized accommodation experiences. Boutique hotels are typically smaller in scale compared to chain hotels and are characterized by their distinctive design, ambiance, and attention to detail.



The global Boutique Hotel market size was valued at USD 93.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to hit around USD 114.6 Billion by 2029, progressing with a compound annual growth rate of 6.2% from 2023 to 2029.



Qualitative Insights from Study



Market Drivers

- Rising demand for unique and personalized travel experiences

- Growing popularity of online travel platforms



Market Trend

- Integration of technology

- Emphasis on local culture and authenticity



Opportunities

- Sustainable and eco-friendly solutions

- Customization and personalization



Market Restraints:

- Limited Scale

- Higher Costs



Market Scope / Segment Breakdown

Global Boutique Hotel market has been analyzed on various dimensions that includes market sizing and share analysis in dollar term as well as by volume* and price. The segments included in the market study are mentioned below which has been reviewed both qualitatively and quantitatively.



Based on the type, the market is bifurcated as Business Hotel, Suite Hotel, Airport Hotel, and On the basis of application, the market is divided as Room, F&B, SPA, Others.



The report covers information regarding competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global Boutique Hotel market. Some of the players that are profiled in the study are Firmdale Hotels (United Kingdom), Belmond Ltd. (United Kingdom), Design Hotels AG (Germany), The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd. (Switzerland), Small Luxury Hotels of the World (United Kingdom), Rocco Forte Hotels (United Kingdom), Soho House & Co. (United Kingdom), Radisson Hotel Group (Belgium), Ace Hotel (United States), Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants (United States) etc.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Research Objective

- To define and describe the Boutique Hotel segmented by product & service, by application, by end-user, and by region.

- To estimate and forecast the Boutique Hotel by value in USD Billion.

- To estimate and forecast the market size for various segments with regard to Region Name.

- To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies.

- To analyze the markets situation with regard to industry trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market by identifying the high-growth segments of the Boutique Hotel and provide the competitive landscape.

- To provide industry attractiveness with help of various tools such as the Porter's five force analysis and the PESTEL analysis.



FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand Boutique Hotel market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

- Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

- Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

- Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

- Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

- Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

- Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)



